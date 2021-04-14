Castro's contract was selected by the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Castro was unable to break camp with Toronto this year, but he'll join the major-league bullpen after Julian Merryweather (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Castro should serve as a low-leverage reliever during his time with the big-league club.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Castro: Making push for bullpen spot•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Castro: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Castro: DFA'd by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Castro: Claimed by Jays•
-
Tigers' Anthony Castro: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Tigers' Anthony Castro: Recalled Saturday•