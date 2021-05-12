Castro (forearm) hopes to throw another bullpen session this weekend, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 26-year-old recently threw a bullpen session and was still experiencing some tightness, but it apparently isn't much of a concern as he could retake the mound this weekend. Castro landed on the injured list May 2 with a strained right forearm and is already eligible to be activated, though it's unclear when he's expected to rejoin the active roster.
