Blue Jays' Anthony Castro: Claimed by Jays
RotoWire Staff
Dec 7, 2020
3:19 pm ET 1 min read
Castro was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Monday.
Castro made his
MLB debut last season with the Tigers, but he logged just one inning in one appearance. He should compete for a spot in Toronto's bullpen during spring training but will likely open the year at Triple-A. More News
