Blue Jays' Anthony Castro: DFA'd by Toronto
Jan 21, 2021
Castro was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Castro was claimed off waivers by Toronto in early December, but he'll be cast off the 40-man roster to make room for right-hander Tyler Chatwood. He could still compete for a bullpen role during spring training, but he'll likely begin the 2021 season in the minors.
