Castro (1-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 6-5 victory over the Marlins, walking one in a scoreless ninth inning.
The right-hander entered the game with the Jays down 5-3, and Castro got rewarded for a clean appearance when his offense staged a rally in the bottom of the ninth. The 26-year-old isn't seeing many high-leverage opportunities and has only a one-out save and zero holds through 10 appearances, but his 1.74 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB in 10.1 innings could earn him a more important role.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Castro: Takes first loss Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Castro: Returns from injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Castro: Nearing return•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Castro: Another bullpen on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Castro: Not yet at 100 percent•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Castro: Shut down with forearm strain•