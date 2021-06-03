Castro (1-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 6-5 victory over the Marlins, walking one in a scoreless ninth inning.

The right-hander entered the game with the Jays down 5-3, and Castro got rewarded for a clean appearance when his offense staged a rally in the bottom of the ninth. The 26-year-old isn't seeing many high-leverage opportunities and has only a one-out save and zero holds through 10 appearances, but his 1.74 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB in 10.1 innings could earn him a more important role.