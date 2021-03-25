Castro struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The 25-year-old right-hander came into camp as a long shot to win a spot on the 26-man roster after being claimed on waivers from the Tigers in December, but Castro has impressed with a 1.23 ERA and 13:1 K:BB through 7.1 spring innings. With Kirby Yates (elbow) and Nate Pearson (groin) set to open the season on IR and other arms battling injuries as well, there may be room for Castro to sneak onto the Opening Day roster in a low-leverage role.