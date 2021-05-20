Blue Jays bullpen coach Pete Walker said Thursday that Castro (forearm) is "real close" to being activated from the injured list, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Castro has been on the injured list since May 2, but he's been throwing off a mound recently. Walker said that Castro could be activated "any day." The right-hander made six relief appearances to begin the season and posted a 0.55 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB in 7.1 scoreless innings.
