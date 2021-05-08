Castro (forearm) has thrown a bullpen session but isn't yet at 100 percent, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Castro has been on the injured list since Sunday due to a right forearm strain, and he didn't feel fully healthy when he recently threw a bullpen session. The right-hander is eligible to return as early as Wednesday, but he'll throw another bullpen in the coming days before the Blue Jays determine his status.
