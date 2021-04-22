Castro retired the only batter he faced Wednesday to earn the save against the Red Sox.

Southpaw Tim Mayza began the ninth inning with the Blue Jays staked to a three-run lead, but the team opted to go to a right-hander with a runner aboard and the dangerous JD Martinez up to bat after Mayza recorded two outs. Castro was manager Charlie Montoyo's option of choice, and the unseasoned reliever came through by getting Martinez to ground out to end the game. The appearance was Castro's fifth of his MLB career and accounted for his first save opportunity. The 26-year-old has pitched five scoreless innings so far this season, and it's not out of the question that he could get more save opportunities with both Julian Merryweather (oblique) and Jordan Romano (elbow) currently on the shelf.