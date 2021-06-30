Castro was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
After a very strong start to the campaign, a trio of shaky June appearances rose his ERA to 4.50. With the Blue Jays adding the newly acquired Adam Cimber to the roster Wednesday, Castro finds himself without a spot on the 26-man roster for the time being. The right-hander should be a top candidate to rejoin the big club should the Blue Jays become in need of another reliever in coming weeks.
