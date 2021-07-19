Castro was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with ulnar nerve irritation in his right elbow.
Castro was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo during the All-Star break, but the move was reversed since he's actually dealing with an injury. It's uncertain how long the 26-year-old is expected to be sidelined.
