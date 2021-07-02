The Blue Jays recalled Castro from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Castro returns to the Blue Jays just two days after being optioned. Recent struggles led to the righty's demotion, but Tyler Chatwood (neck) landing on the injured list necessitated Castro's joining the big-league bullpen once again. In his most recent appearance with the Blue Jays he struck out the side in a perfect inning, so perhaps he can build on that momentum and be a valuable contributor to the Blue Jays' struggling relief core.
