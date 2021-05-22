Castro (forearm) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
The right-hander has been out since late April with a forearm strain, but he'll rejoin Toronto's bullpen Saturday. Castro has a 9:1 K:BB with only three hits allowed through 7.1 scoreless innings this season.
