Castro was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Castro joined the Blue Jays in early July and allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four in 2.1 innings during his most recent stint in the majors. The right-hander could return to the big-league club at some point during the second half of the season.
