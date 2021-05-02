Toronto placed Castro on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right forearm strain.

The Blue Jays haven't elaborated on the severity of Castro's forearm strain, but this type of injury typically necessitates a recovery period beyond the 10-day minimum. The 26-year-old had been one of the Blue Jays' more reliable bullpen arms this season, recording a save and striking out nine over 7.1 scoreless innings while permitting only two hits and one walk.

