Castro (0-1) allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Saturday against the Rays.

Castro made his first appearance since April 27, coming off the injured list from a forearm injury. He allowed a leadoff single to Randy Arozarena, who eventually scored the winning run later in the eighth inning. It was Castro's first run allowed in 2021. The 26-year-old only had one MLB inning under his belt prior to this season. He has a 1.13 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 10 strikeouts in eight innings.