Castro's ulnar nerve irritation isn't expected to cause him to miss an extended period, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Castro was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, but that option was later reversed and changed to a trip to the injured list. That suggests that Castro could be sent down once healthy, though the Blue Jays' decision could depend on the status of their bullpen at that time.
