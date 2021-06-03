Kay (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday and optioned to Triple-A.

He was already at Triple-A Buffalo on a rehab assignment and will stick around in the Bisons' rotation for the time being. The Jays will undoubtedly need rotation reinforcements at some point soon, but Kay's 6.62 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in the majors this season may lead to him getting passed over for the next opportunity if Toronto has any better options.

More News