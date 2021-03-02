Kay threw two scoreless innings against the Yankees in Sunday's spring training opener, topping out at 97 mph in the process, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. Last season his average fastball was 93.6 mph.

Kay is fighting for a rotation slot, but might have to begin the season as a swingman or even in the minors. As part of the haul for Marcus Stroman, the Jays are likely to want to see more from him. The other good news for Kay is that he's working on a cutter that he started developing with catcher Alejandro Kirk.