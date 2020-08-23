Kay allowed two runs on a hit and two walks across three innings pitched in Sunday's loss to the Rays. He struck out two.

Kay entered the game to start the second inning after Trent Thornton exited with right elbow inflammation. He was able to get all the way through the fourth inning without allowing a hit, but quickly found himself in trouble in the fifth. A single and walk to start the frame chased the left-hander, and each runner came around to score later in the inning. Despite allowing a pair of runs Sunday, Kay still holds a solid 3.14 ERA on the season.