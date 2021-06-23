Kay is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Orioles, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He'll be making a spot start in place of Steven Matz (illness), who remains on the COVID-19 injured list. While in quarantine, Matz has reportedly been able to stay conditioned by participating in extended throwing sessions, so he should be ready to rejoin the rotation once he's eligible to be reinstated in the coming days. With that in mind, Kay could be optioned to Triple-A Buffalo immediately after Thursday's start, regardless of how he performs.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Recalled Frday•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Dealing with finger injury•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Comes away with no-decision Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Fires four scoreless innings•