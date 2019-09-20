Kay (1-0) picked up the win as the primary pitcher against the Orioles on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over four innings, striking out three and walking one as the Blue Jays won 8-4.

Working behind an opener for the first time, Kay fared well in limiting the Orioles to a pair of runs and ultimately picking up his first big-league win. It's possible he stays in this role moving forward, which would limit any value he may have since he wouldn't be working deep enough into games to qualify for decisions. Either way, it's hard to assess Kay at this point, given that he only has 14 big-league innings under his belt.