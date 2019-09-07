Kay was promoted for his big-league debut to start Saturday against the Rays, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Kay came over from the Mets in late July as part of the return for Marcus Stroman. He posted a 2.50 ERA in seven starts at Triple-A Buffalo since the trade, though his 4.54 FIP and 13.8 percent walk rate aren't particularly encouraging.