Kay (undisclosed) returned from Triple-A Buffalo's 7-day injured list Thursday and struck out none over 1.2 innings while allowing two runs on two hits and three walks.

Kay was back in action for the Triple-A club for the first time in more than two months after he was sidelined with an unspecified injury. The 27-year-old lefty remains on Toronto's 40-man roster, but he looks to be a long way away from receiving considering for a spot in the big-league rotation.