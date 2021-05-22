Kay didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-7 extra-innings loss to the Rays, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over four innings while striking out four.

The southpaw got staked to an early lead but wasn't efficient enough to last the requisite five innings for a win even if the Jays had held onto it. Kay tossed 54 of 91 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and his 6.62 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through 17.2 innings mark him as one of the likeliest candidates to lose their rotation spot once Toronto begins promoting pitchers like Alek Manoah.