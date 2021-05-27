Kay was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left finger blister Thursday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Kay was sent to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, but he'll technically join the minor-league club on a rehab assignment since the injury occurred in the majors, and teams can't option injured players. It seems likely that Kay will remain with the Triple-A club once he's fully healthy, and Alek Manoah will have a chance to earn the fifth spot in Toronto's rotation after his contract was selected Thursday.