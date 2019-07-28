Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson were traded from the Mets to the Blue Jays on Sunday in exchange for Marcus Stroman, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Kay has struggled to find his groove since being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse in mid-June, but perhaps a change of scenery will be just what the prospect needs to settle in. He owns a 6.61 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with 26 punchouts over 31.1 innings at Triple-A, and he'll likely report to the Bisons following Sunday's trade. He was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Mets' farm system.