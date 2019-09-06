Kay will make his big-league debut Saturday against the Rays, but it's possible he will follow an opener, Ben Wagner of Sportsnet reports.

He will either work as a true starter or follow Wilmer Font. From a fantasy standpoint, following Font probably gives Kay a better chance of qualifying for a win, although Font has given up runs in three of his last six appearances, and it obviously wouldn't be ideal for Kay to enter the game in a deficit. Kay has a 2.50 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 39:22 K:BB in 36 innings (seven starts) since getting traded to the Blue Jays in the Marcus Stroman trade.