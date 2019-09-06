Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Debuting Saturday
Kay will make his big-league debut Saturday against the Rays, but it's possible he will follow an opener, Ben Wagner of Sportsnet reports.
He will either work as a true starter or follow Wilmer Font. From a fantasy standpoint, following Font probably gives Kay a better chance of qualifying for a win, although Font has given up runs in three of his last six appearances, and it obviously wouldn't be ideal for Kay to enter the game in a deficit. Kay has a 2.50 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 39:22 K:BB in 36 innings (seven starts) since getting traded to the Blue Jays in the Marcus Stroman trade.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...