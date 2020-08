Kay (1-0) pitched 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three to earn the win versus the Red Sox on Saturday.

Kay recorded the last out of the fourth inning and was able to keep it clean long enough for the Blue Jays to tie the game in the seventh. They took the lead in the top of the eighth to make Kay the pitcher of record. The 25-year-old has a 1.13 ERA and 0.75 WHIP with eight strikeouts across eight innings this season.