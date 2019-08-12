Kay allowed one unearned run on one hit and five walks over six innings while striking out eight for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

The 24-year-old southpaw is still fighting his control since being part of the Marcus Stroman trade -- he's issued 11 free passes in 15.2 innings over his first three starts for Buffalo -- but Kay flashed his upside in this one, with the eight whiffs being the most he's racked up since he struck out nine batters in his final Double-A outing June 8. If Kay can build on this performance down the stretch, he could head into next spring with a shot at winning a rotation spot for Toronto.