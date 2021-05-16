Kay pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out six in the win over the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Kay allowed just three base runners in his four innings pitched. This was his first start in which he didn't allow any runs. The 26-year-old is more acclimated with being bulk reliever than a starter, with his four innings today tying his longest outing of the season. He has struggled this season, carrying a 7.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 13.2 innings. His next start is Friday against Tampa Bay.