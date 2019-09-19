Kay will work as the primary pitcher Thursday against the Orioles and will follow opener Wilmer Font, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

For fantasy purposes, this actually gives him a better chance of getting a win, although it's a curious strategy for a rebuilding team looking to develop a young starting pitcher. Kay has given up seven earned runs on 11 hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 10 innings in two big-league starts.