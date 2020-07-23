Kay is included on the Blue Jays' season-opening 30-man roster and is expected to serve as the team's fifth starter, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Chase Anderson (oblique) opening the season on the 10-day injured list, Kay, Nate Pearson and Ryan Borucki had been viewed as the top candidates to replace the right-hander in the rotation. Toronto has since moved Pearson to the taxi squad, while Borucki was optioned to the team's alternate training site, leaving Kay as the last man standing in the job battle. Pearson is still expected to get added to the roster July 29 so that the Blue Jays can secure an extra year of service time, so Kay won't necessarily have much longevity in the Toronto rotation.