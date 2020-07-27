Kay covered 2.2 frames in relief Sunday in the Blue Jays' 6-5 loss to the Rays in 10 innings. He gave up one run on three hits and struck out two in the 43-pitch appearance.

After breaking summer camp as a member of the 30-man Opening Day roster, Kay looked like he may have clinched a spot in the Toronto rotation, but manager Charlie Montoyo instead elected to treat the fifth starter's role as a bullpen day. Thomas Hatch served as the opener for the game, with he and Kay combining to cover the first five innings of the contest. Jamie Campbell of Sportsnet reports that the Blue Jays intend to call up top pitching prospect Nate Pearson to start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, so he'll presumably bump both Kay and Hatch to the bullpen on a more permanent basis.