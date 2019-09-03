Kay will make his big-league debut this weekend in Tampa Bay, pitching as either a starter or a primary pitcher following an opener, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

One of two notable pitching prospects the Blue Jays received in the deadline deal that sent Marcus Stroman to the Mets, Kay has pedigree (first-round pick in 2016) and is a southpaw, but he is likely to be more of a No. 4 or No. 5 starter in the big leagues. Since the trade, he has logged a 2.50 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 39:22 K:BB in 36 innings with Triple-A Buffalo. He could stick in the rotation over the rest of the season.