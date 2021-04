Kay won't start Wednesday against the Red Sox but could still work as a bulk reliever, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 26-year-old lined up to start Wednesday's contest, but Trent Thornton will instead work as an opener. Kay and Tommy Milone are the primary candidates to follow as the primary pitcher, but manager Charlie Montoyo neglected to specify which pitcher is likely to work behind Thornton.