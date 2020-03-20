Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Optioned to Triple-A
Kay was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kay wasn't a favorite to secure an Opening Day rotation spot as he's thrown just 14 career big-league innings. After posting a 4.41 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP in 14 Triple-A starts last season, he likely still has something to prove in the minors.
