Kay was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kay wasn't a favorite to secure an Opening Day rotation spot as he's thrown just 14 career big-league innings. After posting a 4.41 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP in 14 Triple-A starts last season, he likely still has something to prove in the minors.

