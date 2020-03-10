Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Rebounds in Monday's start
Kay gave up three hits and two walks over three scoreless innings during Monday's split-squad game against the Pirates. He struck out four.
The 24-year-old southpaw has fought his control and command this spring, and even after Monday's clean outing he still carries a 7.36 ERA, 2.18 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB through 7.1 innings. Kay will begin the season at Triple-A Buffalo, but a strong start will put him in position for a promotion should the Jays need to bolster their rotation over the summer.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Starting second spring game•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Scratched from start•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Bags first big-league win•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Following opener Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Yields five runs•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Strikes out eight in MLB debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Simmons
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Catcher
Bargain catchers who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Verlander Injury: Out of the Big Four?
Justin Verlander was part of the Big Four at starting pitcher, but his lat injury changes that....