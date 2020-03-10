Kay gave up three hits and two walks over three scoreless innings during Monday's split-squad game against the Pirates. He struck out four.

The 24-year-old southpaw has fought his control and command this spring, and even after Monday's clean outing he still carries a 7.36 ERA, 2.18 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB through 7.1 innings. Kay will begin the season at Triple-A Buffalo, but a strong start will put him in position for a promotion should the Jays need to bolster their rotation over the summer.