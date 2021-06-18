The Blue Jays recalled Kay to the 26-man roster prior to Friday's game against the Orioles, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Kay has bounced back in forth between Triple-A in the majors this season. Four of his five big-league appearances have been starts, though he's expected to serve as a long reliever this time around. The southpaw has yet to find much success at either level this season, posting a 6.62 ERA across 17.2 innings with Toronto and a 9.95 ERA across 12.2 innings with Buffalo.