Toronto recalled Kay from its alternate training site Sunday.
Kay was added to the 26-man active roster as a replacement for long reliever Tommy Milone (shoulder), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Like Milone, Kay is a left-handed option capable of offering some length out of the bullpen. Toronto has an opening in the rotation that will need to be filled Tuesday in Oakland, and Kay could be a candidate to make a spot start if he isn't needed in relief Sunday against Atlanta or in Monday's series opener versus the Athletics.