Kay was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Orioles due to back pain, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's unclear when Kay picked up the issue; he tested it out prior to Tuesday's game but the Blue Jays decided to play it safe with the 24-year-old lefty. With less than a week left in the season, it's not yet known whether Kay will appear again. In a trio of outings since being called up from the minors, Kay posted a 5.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB in 14 innings. The Blue Jays have yet to announce who will start in his place Tuesday.