Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Sent to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Kay was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
He has only made one appearance this season, giving up one earned run while striking out three over two innings against the Yankees on April 12. Kay will likely be up and down all season.
