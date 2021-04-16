Kay (0-1) allowed four earned runs on six hits while striking out three over 3.1 innings of work in a loss to the Royals on Thursday.

The lefty was scheduled to start on short notice as the Blue Jays are dealing with a multitude of injuries within their rotation. The 26-year-old threw only 36 of his 56 pitches for strikes and made it tough to justify keeping him in the starting rotation. If the Blue Jays opt to give Kay another chance at starting, his next chance to take the rubber will be on Wednesday against the Red Sox.