Kay will start Saturday against the Rays, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Previous reports had indicated Kay would pitch Saturday, but it wasn't clear until now that Kay would be a proper starter rather than a bulk reliever. The 24-year-old lefty struggled to a 6.61 ERA in seven starts for Triple-A Syracuse in the Mets' system before posting a much stronger 2.50 ERA in another seven starts for Triple-A Buffalo after joining the Blue Jays' organization in the Marcus Stroman trade.

