Manager Charlie Montoyo said Kay would start the Blue Jays' second Grapefruit League game Sunday against the Twins, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Kay got his first taste of the big leagues last September, logging two starts and one turn as a primary pitcher for the Blue Jays. The lefty remains one of the more highly regarded young arms in the system, but he'll likely have a tough time cracking the Opening Day rotation even with a solid showing in spring training. Toronto can afford to let Kay gain further seasoning at Triple-A BUffalo to begin 2020 after the team added three established rotation options (Hyun-Jin Ryu, Chase Anderson and Tanner Roark) over the winter.