Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Starting second spring game
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Kay would start the Blue Jays' second Grapefruit League game Sunday against the Twins, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Kay got his first taste of the big leagues last September, logging two starts and one turn as a primary pitcher for the Blue Jays. The lefty remains one of the more highly regarded young arms in the system, but he'll likely have a tough time cracking the Opening Day rotation even with a solid showing in spring training. Toronto can afford to let Kay gain further seasoning at Triple-A BUffalo to begin 2020 after the team added three established rotation options (Hyun-Jin Ryu, Chase Anderson and Tanner Roark) over the winter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-only H2H points mock draft
Splitting up the player pool makes for sharper scarcities. Scott White looks at some of those...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...