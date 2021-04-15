Kay has been recalled by the Blue Jays to start Thursday's game against the Royals, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Kay was sent to the Blue Jays' alternate training site to begin the regular season, but he'll make his season debut Thursday after Ross Stripling (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list. The southpaw made 13 relief appearances for Toronto last year and posted a 5.14 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 21 innings. Since the Blue Jays have two scheduled off days next week, it's not yet clear whether Kay will remain in the rotation after starting Thursday's game.