Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Strikes out eight in MLB debut
Kay struck out eight while allowing two runs on four hits with three walks across 5.2 innings in a no-decision during his MLB debut against the Rays on Saturday.
The former Mets farmhand looked very sharp in his first major league outing, recording nine swinging strikes and 13 called ones. He's always been a strikeout pitcher, but yielding only seven base runners and two runs is probably as good of a debut as the Blue Jays could have hoped based on his minor-league WHIP and ERA. If he stays in the rotation, he'll face the Yankees next at home Friday.
