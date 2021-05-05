Kay (0-2) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four to take the loss against Oakland on Tuesday.

The left-hander's second appearance of the season went much like his first, as Kay was unable to pitch beyond the fourth inning and allowed four earned runs. All of the damage against him came in the second frame, when Oakland struck for a two-run double and a two-run home run. Kay has now allowed eight earned runs over 7.1 innings this season while compiling a 7:2 K:BB. He could get another start this weekend at Houston, but Kay will likely eventually cede his rotation spot to Nate Pearson (groin).