Kay (1-2) earned the win Thursday after holding the Orioles scoreless across five innings. He allowed five hits and a pair of walks while striking out eight.

Kay turned in his best performance of the season while getting ample run support in a 9-0 blowout. The southpaw recorded a season-long five innings and a career-high eight punchouts en route to the victory. Kay was making a spot start in place of Steven Matz (illness), who is expected to rejoin the rotation when he's eligible within the next few days. That means there's a possibility that Kay could be optioned to Triple-A Buffalo despite his solid performance. The 26-year-old has compiled a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 26 innings in the majors this year.