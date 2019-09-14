Kay allowed five runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts across 4.1 innings during a no-decision against the Yankees on Friday.

After a dazzlingly debut, Kay fell back to earth a bit Friday. He still posted 11 swinging-strikes, but the Yankees also fouled off 23 pitches, thus avoiding too many punchouts. Kay struck out eight in his MLB debut. He still has 10 strikeouts in 10 MLB frames, but he's also yielded seven runs and 11 hits with four walks, which means he owns a 6.30 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. Kay will face an easier task than squaring off against the tough Yankees lineup in his next start at the Orioles on Thursday.